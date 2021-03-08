HID Ballast Market Value Will Exhibit a Nominal Uptick in 2020 as Corona Virus Outbreak Prevails as a Global Pandemic, Says FMI in a Revised Report

Assumptions made while preparing this report

Following assumptions have been used while examining the global HID ballast market for the projected period of 2017-2027.

Average Selling Price (ASP) has been considered to determine market values; the ASP has been arrived at through data collected from various primary and secondary sources including trade websites, company quotations, and primary interviews with manufacturers and end customers

As significant variations have been found in the pricing data collected from various participants, based on the product type, size, quality, and system integration, statistical mode range of the responses has been considered for pricing calculation, and an attempt has been made to represent the appropriate average regional price

Top-down approach has been used to obtain market numbers. Bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the market estimations

All values for market size are presented in US$ (US Dollar) and sources such as World Bank, IMF, IMO, UNCTDA, OECD, and companies’ annual & financial reports have been used extensively to acquire and validate market numbers

Through extensive research, our analysts have studied how the different market dynamics are likely to impact the current and future scenario of the global HID ballast market, thereby providing useful insights to market players to plan their differentiating strategies capable of evolving with the changing market landscape. We have analysed the key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities anticipated to impact market revenue growth. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model are included in the report to better equip and arm clients with pertinent decision-making insights. This report provides historical data of 2012-2016 along with forecast from 2017 to 2027 in terms of revenue (US dollar). The report comprises the study of current issues with end users as well as opportunities for HID ballast manufacturers. It also includes detailed pricing analysis and value chain analysis of the global HID ballast market.

Our unique style of describing this report

In order to provide a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and information on company players with unique selling propositions. The competitive dashboard provides a detailed comparison of HID ballast manufacturers on parameters such as operating margins, unique selling propositions, collective market share, and geographic concentration. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis of various segments of the global HIB ballast market.

The report includes data on the consumption of HID ballasts and the revenue generated from sales across all regions and important countries within these regions. GDP growth, industry growth, and top 10 companies’ growth has been closely studied to arrive at the global market forecast. Apart from value chain analysis, profitability margins, cost influencing factors, pricing trends and factors influencing the sales of HID ballast have also been included in this report.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type By Sales Channel By Application By Region Electromagnetic HID Ballast

Electronic HID Ballast Online

Offline Automotive

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Outdoors North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

(APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Our robust research methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources have been referred to during the course of this study. The market numbers have been estimated based on average consumption and weighted average pricing of HID ballasts by product type and the revenue is derived after studying regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment has been provided in the context of global and regional markets. The global HID ballast market has been analysed based on anticipated market demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue include average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional HID ballast producers, suppliers, and distributors.

