High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016-2026

Future Market Insights presents a one-of-its-kind analysis of the global HVDC Transmission System Market in its new publication titled ‘HVDC Transmission System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026’. In this report, Future Market Insights has focussed on offering detailed insights and in-depth research on the global HVDC transmission system market over a 10-year forecast period 2016 – 2026. In this report, we have covered the important factors driving the growth and development of the global HVDC transmission system market, untapped opportunities for power transmission companies, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the global HVDC transmission system market and other insights across various key segments. In addition, we have identified the key drivers and restraints affecting the global HVDC transmission system market growth. Changing trends are also analysed and incorporated in the report to equip clients with exhaustive information about the market resulting in better decision making. Macroeconomic factors that directly and indirectly impact the performance of the global HVDC transmission system market are also incorporated in the report.

Report description

Through this research report, Future Market Insights provides a detailed analysis of the HVDC transmission system market and offers insights on the various factors driving market growth. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends and market structure. The market study provides comprehensive assessment of key stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on system components, technologies, deployment mode, and power rating across different regions globally.

The report starts with an overview of the HVDC transmission system market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are likely to influence the global HVDC transmission system market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints on the basis of the weighted average model is included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. 

Key Segments Covered 

By System Component

  • Solutions
    • AC and DC harmonic filters
    • Converters
    • DC lines
    • Circuit breakers
    • Others
  • Services

By Technology

  • LCC
  •  VSC
  • Others

By Deployment

  • Overhead
  • Underground
  • Subsea
  • Combination

By Power Rating

  • Below 1000 MWs
  • 1001 to 2000 MWs
  •  2001 MWs and above

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • APEJ
  • Japan
  • MEA

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for HVDC transmission systems across the different assessed regions.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative
For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]
For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

