Hospital Asset Management Market Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019 to 2026

Overview

Of late, the global market for hospital asset management has been observing a tremendous surge in its market size and is expected to remain to do so over the next few years. The increasing awareness about the benefits offered by hospital assets management solutions, such as the optimization of workflow, productivity, and safety, higher return on investment, and the decrease in inventory, is boosting the growth of this market, substantially.

This research report is aimed at offering clear and in-depth information about the global market for hospital asset management by carrying out thorough analytical research of the performance of this market in the past and during the period from 2018 to 2026. The study especially highlights the growth boosters, obstacles, opportunities, challenges, and the key trends in this market in a bid to find out the pace of its growth.

Global Hospital Asset Management Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global market for hospital asset management is gaining significantly from the constant advancements in technologies, which are being utilized in the medical and healthcare industry. The increasing infrastructural development in the medical and healthcare industry across the world is also supporting the growth of this market, remarkably. Going forward, the high budget allocation in this industry and the rising expenditure on healthcare are expected to propel this market over the next few years.

Global Hospital Asset Management Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of the geography, the worldwide market for hospital asset management can be divided into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe and North America are leading the global market for established healthcare IT infrastructure and are expected to continue doing so in the near future. The presence of an established medical and healthcare IT infrastructure is the key factor behind the dominance of these regions. On the other hand, the constant digitalization in the medical and healthcare sector through nonstop support from the governments is likely to boost the Asia Pacific market for hospital asset management in the years to come.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Ascom, CenTrak (Halma plc), Awarepoint Corp., Ekahau, Honeywell International Inc., GE Healthcare (General Electric Co.), Impinj Inc., STANLEY Healthcare (Stanley Black & Decker Inc.), Sonitor Technologies, and ZIH Corp. are some of the prominent players in the global market for hospital asset management. With the presence of numerous participants, the global market displays a highly competitive and fragmented structure. The key players in this market are expected to focus on product innovation and technological advancements in their current offerings over the forthcoming years in order to attain a competitive advantage over their rivals.

The global hospital asset management market has been segmented as follows:

By Product

Real-time Location System (RTLS)

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

Ultrasound

Infrared

By Application

Patient Management

Staff Management

Instrument Management

Supply Chain Management

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



