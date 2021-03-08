Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Size 2030 Industry Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Market Taxonomy

The global Hydrogen Electrolyzer market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By Product Type Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer Alkaline Electrolyzer Solid Oxide Electrolyzer By Capacity Low (<500 kW) Medium (500 kW to 2 MW High (Above 2 MW) By Output Pressure Low (≤10 bar) Medium

(10 bar – 40 bar) High (≥ 40 bar) By Application Ammonia Methanol Refinery Industry Electronics Energy Power to Gas Transport Metal Production & Fabrication Pharma & Biotech Food & Beverages Glass Industry Others By Region North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Middle East & Africa Japan

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report on commences with the executive summary of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of prominent segments of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments and product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key inclusions of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market report. It includes product adoption & usage analysis, reimbursement scenario, pipeline assessment & opportunity analysis, and strategies of manufacturers for the market expansion.

Chapter 05 – Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historic Hydrogen Electrolyzer market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019-2020) and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 06 – Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average price of the Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer and Solid Oxide Electrolyzer in different regions of the world. The pricing benchmark for manufacturer level pricing and distributor level pricing is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Demand (Volume in Units) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market between the forecast periods of 2020-2030

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section highlights the opportunity analysis for the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market. The chapter also provides information about COVID -19 Impact on the market and Assessment of how the spread of pandemic is set to curb the market growth. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market, which includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the prominent manufacturers in the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market.

Chapter 09 – Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2020 – 2030, by Product Type

Based on the product type, the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market is segmented into Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer and Solid Oxide Electrolyzer. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market and market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.

Chapter 10 – Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2020 – 2030, by Capacity

This chapter provides details about the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market on the basis of Low (≤ 500 kW), Medium (500 kW – 2 MW) and High (> 2 MW). In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the phase type.

Chapter 11 – Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2020 – 2030, by Output Pressure

This chapter provides details about the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market on the basis of Low (≤10 bar), Medium (10 bar – 40 bar) and High (≥ 40 bar). In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the phase type.

Chapter 12 – Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2020 – 2030, by End User

This chapter provides details about the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market on the basis of Ammonia, Methanol, Refinery/Hydrocarbon Processing, Electronics, Energy, Power to Gas, Transport, Metal Production & Fabrication, Pharma &Biotech, Food & Beverages, Glass Industry and Others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the application.

Chapter 13 – Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2020 – 2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan.

Chapter 14 – North America Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2020 – 2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Hydrogen Electrolyzer market, along with the country-wise assessment such as the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in North America.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2020 – 2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America Hydrogen Electrolyzer market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market in the prominent LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 16 – Western Europe Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2020 – 2030

Important growth prospects of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market based on its end users in several countries, such as Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Benelux and Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – Eastern Europe Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2020 – 2030

Important growth prospects of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market based on its end users in several countries, such as Russia, Poland and Rest of Eastern Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 18 – Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2020 – 2030

Important growth prospects of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market based on its end users in several countries, such as China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of APEJare included in this chapter.

Chapter 19 – Japan Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2020 – 2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market by focusing on Japan. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market in Japan.

Chapter 20 – MEA Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2020 – 2030

This chapter provides information about how the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Turkey and Rest of MEA during the forecast period of 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 21 – Emerging Economies Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2020 – 2030

This chapter provides information about how the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market will grow in major countries such as China and Germany during the forecast period of 2020 – 2030

Chapter 22 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

1.5. Key Takeaways by Demand Overview

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

4. Key Success Factors

5. Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2019-2029

5.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2019

5.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2019-2029

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

6. Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market – Pricing Analysis

6.1. Pricing Break-up

7. Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2019-2029

7.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2015-2019

7.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2019-2029

7.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

8. Market Background

8.1. Porters Five Forces Analysis

8.2. Macro-Economic Factors

8.2.1. Global Manufacturing Sector and Chemical Industry Growth Rate

8.2.2. Global Electronic Industry Overview

8.2.3. Pharmaceuticals Industry Growth

8.2.4. Food and Beverages Industry Overview

8.2.5. Global Hydrogen Market Snapshot

8.3. Industry Value and Supply Chain Analysis

8.3.1. Profit Margin Analysis at each sales point

8.3.2. List & role of key participants

8.3.2.1. Manufacturers

8.3.2.2. Distributors/Retailers

8.3.3. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

8.3.4. Impact of COVID – 19 Crisis

8.3.5. Market Dynamics

8.3.5.1. Drivers

8.3.5.2. Restraints

8.3.5.3. Opportunity Analysis

Chapter 23 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Siemens AG, Nel Hydrogen, McPhy Energy S.A, ITM Power Plc, Hydrogenics, Tianjin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment Co. Ltd, Areva H2Gen, Giner Inc., ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH, GreenHydrogen.dk ApS, iGas Energy GmbH, Beijing CEI Technology Co., Ltd. And Next Hydrogen, and Accagen SA etc.

Chapter 24 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market report.

Chapter 25 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market.

