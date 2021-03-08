Induction Heaters Market Forecasts and Growth, 2021-2030

The recent market report on the global Induction Heaters market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Induction Heaters market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Induction Heaters Market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Induction Heaters market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

The extensive report fragments the Induction Heaters market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.

Segment by Type

Desktop Induction Heater

Portable Induction Heater ===================== Segment by Application

Commercial Sector

Household Sector

Industrial Sector ===================== End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the Induction Heaters is utilized in different industrial domains. Competition Outlook The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Induction Heaters market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities. By Company

AB Electrolux

Bosch

Chinducs

Dinglong

Elecpro

Panasonic

Philips

Midea

Haier Group

LG Electronics

GE

Eurodib

Fisher & Paykel

Frigidaire

Fusibo

Galanz

Garland

KitchenAid

Miele

Nesco

Oude

Ikea

Jinbaite