Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Scope Emerging Trends and High Growth Rate by 2030

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: Overview

The rising cases of acute and chronic diseases and the increasing number of therapeutic surgeries are likely to emerge as the key factors driving the global medical tapes and bandages market during the forecast period, 2020 to 2030. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a National Diabetes Statistics report in the year 2017, according to which, an estimated 100 million people or more residing in the United States are diagnosed with prediabetes or diabetes. On an additional side, the World Health Organization in their 2016 report states the approximate of deaths caused due to diabetes to be 1.6 million as a result of diabetes. A diabetic patient Thus, it is evident that the rising number of diabetes patients is one of the prime factors boosting the global medical tapes and bandages market during the forecast period.

The global medical tapes and bandages market is classified on the basis of product, application, end use, and region. Based on product, the market is grouped into medical tapes, plastic tapes, paper tapes, and other tapes. Among these, the plastic tapes segment is again grouped into polypropylene and other plastic tapes whereas the fabric tapes segment is divided into polyester, silk, cotton, viscose, acetate, and other fabric tapes. On the other side, the medical bandages segment is classified into elastic plaster bandages, orthopedic bandages, triangular bandages, elastic bandage rolls, muslin bandage rolls, and others. With respect to classification by application, the market is categorized into burn injury, sports injury, ulcer, traumatic wound, surgical wound, and others. The end user segment is further divided into retail, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals, clinics, and others.

This report is based on a comprehensive analysis of the market for medical tapes and bandages and also highlights on the growth parameters as well. Such parameters include drivers, restraints, upcomg opportunities, and possible challenges. Additionally, the report also focuses on the impact of the novel COVID19 pandemic on this market and what measures can be adopted in order for this market to continue generating significant revenues in the coming years. The report further throws light on the table of segmentation, mentions the name of the leading segment and provides an explanation to the reason behind its dominance.

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: Trends and Opportunities

The expanding number of centers and surgeries are the central point adding to the fragment development over the estimate time frame. Also, the expanding occurrence of careful injuries is one of the significant drivers of the portion. Careful injury dressings require consistent checking attributable to which demand for facilities is expanding among patients. Thus, such factors are required to flood the section development over the estimate time frame.

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: Competitive Landscape

Vital participants are fundamentally putting resources into the innovative work to fabricate mechanically progressed items. For example, in April 2019, Smith and Nephew PLC obtained Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. with a mean to quicken the improvement of its medical tapes and bandages item portfolio, along these lines expanding the client pool and market reach.

Some of the prominent players of this market include;

Smith & Nephew PLC.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Cardinal health

Ethicon Inc

3M

Beiersdorf AG,

Winner Medical Group Inc.,

Dynarex Corporation.

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: Regional Analysis

Regionwise, the global market for medical tapes and bandages is dominated by North America on account of the rising number of road accidents, presence of multiple players, and well established medical sector and advanced technologies. On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a significant revenue in the coming years on account of the rising popularity of medical tourism, and expanding geographical presence of top brands into the developing nations.

