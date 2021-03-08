All news

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Report 2021: Huawei Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies, Ericsson Corporation, Vodafone Group, Nokia Corporation, SEQUANS Communications etc.

“The writing on global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market contains information about the product plans, assessing plans, their growing aides, which are completely focused to value the augmentation of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market. It offers thorough data which is reliant on the past and current industry bits of the companies all through the investigation time frame.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report:
Huawei Technologies
Qualcomm Technologies
Ericsson Corporation
Vodafone Group
Nokia Corporation
SEQUANS Communications
Quectel Wireless Solutions
ZTE Corporation
Sierra Wireless
Intel Corporation
Deutsche Telekom
China Telecom
China Unicom
Etisalat Corporation

In light of the segmental view, the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market is partitioned into a few segments, for example, product type part, contender range, end use/application and topographical area. Further, the report helps in intensive comprehension of the current and future dangers and key threats related with the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market report and propose certain business techniques to help the associations in building benefits in coming years, using the past frameworks and new models.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services

Market segment by Application, Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) can be split into
Healthcare
Retail
Energy & utilities
Transportation & logistics
Agriculture
Smart Cities
Others

Significant countries that contribute a huge industry share in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market are Chile, Egypt, Switzerland, Mexico, Nigeria, Sweden, Turkey, India, UAE, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, UK, Philippines, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Belgium, Japan, Columbia, Russia, Argentina, Malaysia, South Australia, China, Canada, Korea, United States, Germany, Poland, Netherlands, South Africa, France, and Rest of the World. The market study further contains the succinct data base about the effect of business expansion based on the driving factors, key opportunities, and challenges throughout the examination time-frame.

