Nitori Co Ltd in Home and Garden (World) By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Nitori Co Ltd is the leading player in home and garden in Japan. Founded in 1967, the company has since expanded to a network of 523 stores in Japan, Taiwan, China and the US. Despite years of prolonged economic stagnation in Japan, Nitori has achieved 31 consecutive years of growth and looks set to continue its winning streak. This report focuses on how the company became a revolutionary force in Japan and on its burning ambitions to be front-and-centre on the world stage.

Euromonitor International’s Nitori Co Ltd in Home and Garden (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Home and Garden market. The report examines the company’s performance by region and category, it’s brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success

Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Nitori Co Ltd in Home and Garden (World)
Euromonitor International
December 2018
Scope of the Report
Strategic Evaluation
Competitive Positioning
Market Assessment
Geographic and Category Opportunities
Brand Strategy
Operations
Recommendations

