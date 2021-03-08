All news

Oil & Gas Pipe Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2021-2030

The recent market report on the global Oil & Gas Pipe market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Oil & Gas Pipe market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Oil & Gas Pipe Market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Oil & Gas Pipe market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Important doubts pertaining to the Oil & Gas Pipe market addressed in the report:

  1. Which region is likely to provide promising opportunities for market players during the forecast period?
  2. How are the economic policies in region 1 and region 2 favoring the growth of the Oil & Gas Pipe market in these regions?
  3. What are the recent manufacturing techniques that have gained popularity?
  4. Why are companies increasing investments towards research and development?
  5. Which product type is likely to remain a cash cow for manufacturers?

The extensive report fragments the Oil & Gas Pipe market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.

Segment by Type

  • Stainless Steel
  • PVC
  • HDPE
  • Other

    =====================

    Segment by Application

  • Onshore Activities
  • Offshore Activities

    =====================

    End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the Oil & Gas Pipe is utilized in different industrial domains.

    Competition Outlook

    The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Oil & Gas Pipe market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities.

    By Company

  • Tenaris S.A.
  • Valourec S.A.
  • Mexichem Sab de C.V.
  • Metalurgica Gerdau S.A.
  • JSW Steel Limited
  • JFE Holdings Inc.
  • Aliaxis Group S.A.
  • China Steel Corporation
  • American Cast Iron Pipe Company
  • Arcelor Mittal S.A.

    The regional analysis enclosed in the report offers a microscopic view of the different factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Oil & Gas Pipe market in each region.

    Analytical insights included in the report:

    • SWOT analysis of the major market players operating in the Oil & Gas Pipe market
    • Current and projected trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Oil & Gas Pipe market
    • Region-wise assessment of consumption patterns
    • The influence of research and development on the Oil & Gas Pipe market
    • Market size and value of the Oil & Gas Pipe market in different geographies

