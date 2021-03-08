Perfluoropolyether Market to Witness CAGR of 4% Increase in Value Share During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2029, Says FMI

A new research by Future Market Insights on the perfluoropolyether (PFPE) market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment 2019-2029. The report explores the perfluoropolyether market and provides the reader with analytical insights for the forecast period of 2019-2029. As per the findings of the report, the global perfluoropolyether market is projected to experience a steady growth over the forecast period, due to multiple driving factors including increasing aerospace, automotive and electronic manufacturing activities across geographies.

The global perfluoropolyether market is estimated to reach ~ US$ 650 Mn in 2019, and increase at a CAGR of ~ 4% during the forecast period of 2019-2029. This progress in the market is majorly propelled by the growing consumption of perfluoropolyether as lubricants for automotive, chemical and aerospace applications such as wheel bearing and vacuum pump, and for high temperature procedures.

Europe and North America Lead Gains, South Asia to Offer Greater Opportunities

Although the regions such a Europe and North America are anticipated to hold significant market shares, the South Asia market is expected to project a steady growth in the global perfluoropolyether market over the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Moreover, macroeconomic factors such as increment in GDP, air transportation as well as production, expanding chemical industry and significant growth of the manufacturing sector, are expected to reflect significant increase in opportunities for perfluoropolyether market players in South Asia.

Perfluoropolyether Used Extensively in Aerospace and Automotive Applications

The perfluoropolyether market is categorized into four different segments such as form, application of perfluoropolyether, products, and regions.

By form, the PFPE Oil is expected to hold a higher value as well as volume share against PFPE grease.

By product, the linear perfluoropolyether is projected to attain a significant value shares in the perfluoropolyether market. Linear perfluoropolyethers are widely used as lubricants for the superior chemical properties and multiple applications.

In terms of application, aerospace and automotive sectors will continue to account for relatively high market share. Increasing preference towards non-toxic lubricants from the end users is expected to drive the market. Increasing automotive production is expected to increase the demand for PFPE lubricants. PFPE is also used in other applications such as chemical and electronics, and is recently being used for textile as well as leather applications.

Perfluoropolyether Market: Players Insights

The perfluoropolyether market report focuses on a number of stakeholders, some of these players have come out as the market leaders. Few examples of such manufacturers in the perfluoropolyether market are as follows;-

The Chemours Company FC LLC

Klüber Lubrication München SE & Co. KG

Solvay S.A.

TOTAL S.A.

M&I Materials Ltd

HUSKEY Specialty Lubricants

Daikin Industries Ltd.

NYE Lubricants Inc.

FluoroTech USA

The global perfluoropolyether market is highly fragmented, with multiple tier 2 and tier 3 players. Key players provide perfluoropolyether under their trademarked names such as –

Fomblin® Series

HUSKEY® PF Series

Vertrel™ XF specialty fluid

Vertrel™ MCA Plus specialty fluid®

DEMNUM®

