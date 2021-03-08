All news

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2021-2030

The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2029. In this Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2020
  • Forecast Year: 2020 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

By Company

  • 3M
  • Nitto Denko
  • Avery Dennison
  • tesa SE
  • Henkel
  • Berry Plastics
  • Intertape Polymer
  • LINTEC Corporation
  • Scapa
  • Shurtape Technologies
  • Lohmann
  • ORAFOL Europe GmbH
  • Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes)
  • Achem Technology Corporation
  • Yonghe Adhesive Products
  • Winta
  • Yongle Tape
  • JinghuaTape
  • Luxking Group
  • Shushi Group
  • Yongguan
  • Camat

    Segment by Type

  • BOPP Tapes
  • PVC Insulation Tapes
  • PET Tapes
  • Labels
  • Double Sided Tapes
  • Aluminum Foil Tape
  • Others

    Segment by Application

  • Mobile Phone
  • Electronics
  • Medical
  • Appliance
  • Others

    What insights readers can gather from the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market report?

    • A critical study of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
    • Learn the behavior pattern of every Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
    • Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
    • Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
    • Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

    The Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market report answers the following queries:

    1. Which players hold the significant Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market share and why?
    2. What strategies are the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
    3. Why region is expected to lead the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market?
    4. What factors are negatively affecting the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market growth?
    5. What will be the value of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market by the end of 2029?

    Why Choose Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Report?

    1. Deliver updated information on the current industry trends
    2. Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions
    3. Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas
    4. Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis
    5. Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients

