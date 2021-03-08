Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Austria By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, in early 2020 Austrians found themselves forced to spend more time at home and, in turn, forced to prepare nearly all of their meals at home. At the same time, school closures early in the year resulted in most children settling in at home and eating their meals at home, as well. As a result, value sales of sauces, dressings and condiments spiked in early 2020 as consumers stockpiled the easily storable products and that growth continues as the year has ensued, e…

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Austrians spend more time at home in 2020 due to COVID-19, driving sharp rise in meal preparation

Rising demand for table sauces as Austrians consume more meals at home during the pandemic

Bolstered by strong brands, Unilever Austria to maintain leadership in sauces, dressings and condiments in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value sales projected to rebound and resume steady growth over the forecast period

Increased demand likely to be buttressed by greater use of local ingredients

Private label set to see growth over forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cooking Sauces by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

