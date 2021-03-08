News

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market In-Depth Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players- GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Bruker Corporation, MiE America, Inc.

“Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027),” is Future Market Insights’ recent report which offers insights on the various factors driving the popularity of single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) in seven regions across the globe. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends and market structure. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business.

The report segregates the market based on product type, application, end user and region. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. While analysing the data the analysts have not only considered the historical trends but also statistical analysis and government support analysis have been taken into consideration.

Major countries’ GDP analysis has been included in this report. By value and by device development, the global single-photon emission computed tomography market report provides data on global single-photon emission computed tomography along with capacity utilisation and pricing structure across the different regional markets. The report quantifies the market value and market volume share of various segments of the global single-photon emission computed tomography market across the studied regional markets, thereby performing a comprehensive analysis of the global single-photon emission computed tomography market across all levels.

In-depth assessment of capabilities and detailed profiles of key competitors is included in the scope of the report

The report features a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in the single-photon emission computed tomography portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the single-photon emission computed tomography supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global single-photon emission computed tomography market.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

  • Single Imaging     GammaCameras
  • SPECT/CT

By Application Type

  • Cardiology
  • Oncology
  • Neurology
  • Others

By End User

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Imaging Centres
  •  Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific excluding Japan
  • Japan
  • Middle East & Africa

 Report Methodology

Market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analysed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The price of single-photon emission computed tomography devices is deduced on the basis of average spending for the development of the particular type of system and associated devices. For forecasting the global single-photon emission computed tomography market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market.

In the compilation of the report, the forecasts are conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and incremental dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the client with crystal clear insights and future opportunities likely to emerge in the global single-photon emission computed tomography market. Indicators such as R&D expenditure, research funding from government and non-profit organisations etc. have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Economic fluctuations have been considered while forecasting market numbers. The top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category while the bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the market estimations.

