Soup in Sweden By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Soup sales overall are expected to receive a boost from COVID-19 as consumers look for convenient and healthy lunch alternatives to have at home. Given the strong trend towards vegetarianism in Sweden, soup is seen as a good option at lunchtime, establishing itself as the most popular vegetarian dish in Sweden, Knocking salad from the top spot. However, although COVID-19 is expected to stimulate demand in chilled and frozen soup in 2020, instant and dehydrated soup are likely to perform poorly,…

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Swedish consumers reach for comforting favourites amidst the uncertainty of the pandemic, boosting sales of soup

Kelda retains lead with traditional range

Soup and ready meals go head to head for the same consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Soup may struggle over the forecast period as consumers switch to more interesting alternatives for lunch

The trend towards vegetarianism helps to stimulate extra demand in a mature category in the forecast period

Instant and dehydrated soup to suffer from an outdated and unhealthy image over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Soup by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Soup: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Soup: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Soup by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

