Sweet Spreads in Austria By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Value sales of sweet spreads posted strong growth in 2020 as Austrians spent more leisure and working time at home, eating breakfast and enjoying snacks more frequently at home. The fastest growth, approaching a double-digit rate, is slated for nut and seed based spreads, the smallest segment in the category but nevertheless the one that is quickly growing in popularity. Indeed, consumers are increasingly considering products such as peanut butter as a healthy alternative to jams and preserves—t…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for sweet spreads rises in 2020 as Austrians have breakfast at home more often during pandemic

Health-conscious consumers increasingly demanding sweet spreads with reduced sugar

Posting strong value share, Adolf Darbo keeps strong lead in sweet spreads in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value sales of sweet spreads to rebound over the forecast period

Health-conscious consumers expected to drive increased demand for nut and seed based spreads over the forecast period

Private label likely to continue to grow over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

