Sweet Spreads in Russia By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

In sweet spreads, overall retail volume has leapt from 2019’s 1% growth to 4% in 2020. Jams and preserves continues to dominate the category in volume terms, followed by honey then chocolate, while nut and seed based spreads holds only a small amount of share. However, nut and speed based spreads is by far the fastest-growing product area, surging ahead by 20%. Honey’s volume growth is low in 2020, but still positive. In retail current value terms, overall growth has risen from 5% to 8% in 2020,…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Nutella leads sweet spreads, followed by Makheev
Nut and seed based spreads rising fastest thanks to rapid development
Medovyi Krai private label line leads in honey, while Nutella dominates chocolate spreads in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Jam and preserves set to benefit from decline in homemade jams, but faces challenges due to high sugar content of products
Dominance of Ferrero’s Nutella brand to face continued threats from low-cost alternatives
Honey’s rising image as a health food to bolster sales and capture the young
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

