Sweet Spreads in Saudi Arabia By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Sweet spreads is expected to exhibit a spike in growth in 2020. This comes as a result of lockdown in the kingdom, which has meant that consumers have had to stay at home and cook and prepare their own meals and snacks. As children have been unable to go to school, they have been enjoying more sweet treats at home, including sweet spreads.

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 to stimulate sweet spreads as children at home enjoy sweet treats
Honey leads growth thanks to immunity-boosting properties
Goody continues to expand offering a diverse range of natural and healthy products
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sweet spreads set to recover as reduced sugar and healthy options boost popularity
Private label set to grow as consumers seek cheaper alternatives
Consumers expected to shift towards independent small grocers to avoid crowds
CATEGORY DATA
