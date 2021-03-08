Sweet Spreads in Slovakia By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Sweet spreads is anticipated to see a higher retail current value and retail volume growth in 2020 than in the previous year. This growth is driven more so by honey and chocolate spreads than jams and preserves. Honey is the largest product area within sweet spreads and is expected to see continued growth in both value and volume terms in 2020. Honey remains highly popular in Slovakia, typically being used as an alternative sweetener to sugar.

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tax cut stimulates demand for honey

2020 sees more Slovakian consumers make jams at home during quarantine

Imported products compete successfully in chocolate spreads while local producers are favoured in honey and jams and preserves

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Premiumisation set to continue, free-from and reduced sugar products likely to appeal

Consumers are likely to continue to opt for favourite brand despite price sensitivity

Artisanal sweet spreads are expected to gain momentum over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

