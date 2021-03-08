Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2018-2028

Underwater Acoustic Communication: Market Introduction

Underwater Acoustic Communication is a technique of sending and receiving messages below water. There are various ways of employing such communication techniques, however, the most commonly used system is hydrophones. Different types of modulations are used for underwater acoustic communications, such as phase shift keying, frequency shift keying, direct sequence spread spectrum, frequency hopped spread spectrum, multiple frequency shift keying, frequency and pulse position modulation, and orthogonal frequency division multiplexing.

Manufacturers are focusing on designing reliable communication systems for underwater acoustic communication. Moreover, rapid development in maritime research and offshore areas has also supported the development of better underwater acoustic communication systems. New underwater acoustic communication systems are being developed with advanced functionalities and features in order to achieve better communication in the underwater environment.

Underwater Acoustic Communication Market – Notable Developments

EvoLogics has introduced a range of underwater acoustic modems. The S2C T modems with light and ultra-compact design, with reduced size of nearly 20% as compared to company’s M-series mini-modems. The S2C T series form factor will be provided for EvoLogics’ high frequency models, catering to weight-sensitive and modern-size applications.

Kongsberg Gruppen has acquired Rolls-Royce’s commercial marine business for US$654 million. Following the acquisition of commercial marine business, the company will support secure and sustainable marine operations for all vessel types with new technology, including navigation, automation and control system.

Teledyne Technologies

Established in 1960, Teledyne Technologies is located in the US. The company operates with four major segments including engineered systems, instrumentation, digital imaging, and aerospace and defense electronics. The electronics and communications division of the company provides high voltage connectors, microwave subsystems and components, and imaging sensors.

Thales Group

Founded in 2000, Thales Group is located in France. The company designs and manufactures electrical systems and also provides services for defense, aerospace, security, and transportation. It offers control, command, and communication systems, and intelligence system and simulation solutions for naval, land, and air forces.

Ultra Electronics

Founded in 1920, Ultra Electronics is located in the UK. The company serves security, defense, energy, and transportation industries and provide advanced technologies. It is structured around three divisions including Maritime & land, communication & security, and aerospace & infrastructure.

Sonardyne International

Established in 1971, Sonardyne International is located in the UK. The company manufactures, designs, and delivers acoustic positioning, motion sensing, inertial navigation, sonar imaging solutions, and wireless subsea communications. In addition, the company also provides obstacle avoidance sonar system and navigation system, and integrity monitoring sonar systems.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global underwater acoustic communication market include –

Dspcomm

Nortek

Baltrobotics

Mistral

Aquatec Group

Hydroacoustic

Aquatic Sensor Network Technology

Linkquest

Gavial Holdings

Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Dynamics

Growing Adoption of Underwater Acoustic Communication System in Naval Defense

Naval defense is adopting underwater acoustic communication to ensure proper communication, navigation and monitoring underwater conditions by transmitting data through water. Underwater acoustic modems are finding wide application in naval defense sector to gather the data and monitor marine applications. A new underwater communications system that allows submarines to communicate at depth and speed are also being developed.

Limitation of bandwidth is one of the biggest challenges in underwater communication, especially for the defense sector. Hence, companies are focusing on increasing the bandwidth and as a part of the solution, laying fiber optic cable in the sea providing higher bandwidth is gaining popularity to improve underwater acoustic communication for naval defense. Moreover, companies are increasingly investing in the research and development activities for underwater acoustic communication system based on various marine conditions.

Advances in Underwater Acoustic Communication Technology on Rise

Advancements in the underwater acoustic communication technology are being done by getting access to a large amount of in-water data and with infusion of new techniques. In developed nations such as the US and Europe, robust funding is being provided for in-water data collection. Meanwhile, research in the underwater acoustic communication continues to gain momentum with multiple options available to integrate acoustic propagation model with network simulation. The combination of recent advances and increasing interest by maritime industry in the wireless communication is a harbinger of the new breakthroughs in underwater acoustic communication.

In recent years, the underwater acoustic communication system has also witnessed the increasing use of vector sensors as receivers. The biggest advantage of using vector sensor is that a single sensor can provide diversity gains provided by multiple output and input systems. With growing popularity of vector sensor, manufacturers are focusing on offering low noise, small size, and robust sensors.

Limited Usable Frequency Band Emerging as a Challenge in Underwater Acoustic Communication Market

The transmission of information in underwater environment is usually based on acoustic systems, owing to the advantage that the acoustic waves have low absorption as compared to electromagnetic waves. However, the underwater acoustic communication channel faces limitations in form of limited bandwidth, severe fading, extended multipath, and refractive properties of medium. As a result, it becomes difficult to have direct, clean, and private acoustic communication in the underwater environment.

In order to deal with various limitations in underwater acoustic communication, new methods are being proposed based on the non-linear parametric effect. This technique helps to achieve directive communication by using directive high frequency transducers in order to produce low frequency secondary beam that can travel longer distances.

Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Segmentation

Based on the interface platform, the underwater acoustic communication market is segmented into

Acoustic Modem

Sensor Interface

Others

Based on the communication range, the underwater acoustic communication market is segmented into

Long Water Range

Medium Water Range

Shallow Water Range

Full Ocean Range

Based on the end user, the underwater acoustic communication market is segmented into

Military & Defense

Oil & Gas

Scientific Research & Development

Homeland Security

Marine

