Unexpected Growth Seen for Antimicrobial Car Care Products Market by 2030 | Biocote Ltd, 3M Company, Microban International, Sanitized AG, Biopledge LLC

Rising prevalence of antimicrobial and antiviral cleaning solutions coupled with adoption of advanced technologies in car care products are projected to shape the growth of antimicrobial car care products market. A new Future Market Insights (FMI) study suggests that the global antimicrobial car care market is set to expand at a robust CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a significant impact on the demand-side trend of antimicrobial car care products in the near future. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of maintaining hygienic and sanitized environments to stay protected from deadly viral infections. This elevated awareness will boost the usage of antimicrobial car care products over the following decade.

Onset of COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to play a significant role in driving the need for sanitizing and cleaning solution in residential and commercial spaces as well as in public and private commute. The escalated sense of prevention of infectious diseases will steer the adoption of antimicrobial car care products.

Key Takeaways from Antimicrobial Car Care Products Market Study

Awareness among consumers regarding health and hygiene due to increasing cases of nosocomial infections and outbreaks of life threatening diseases is projected to propel the demand for antimicrobial car care products through 2030.

Advancements in car care technologies along with innovations such as bio-based, and anti-infectious cleaning solutions are likely to maintain the positive trend of the market.

Widespread adoption, easy availability, low cost and product awareness of fabric and surface cleaners make them the most sought-after product type.

Expanding passenger car fleet continues to attract significant attention of stakeholders.

Strong foothold of automotive industry as well as history of epidemics in the region are driving the antimicrobial car care products market in East Asia.

Antimicrobial Car Care Products Market: Participant Insights

Key manufacturers in the antimicrobial car care products market, like Biocote Ltd, 3M Company, Microban International, Sanitized AG, Biopledge LLC are focused on strengthening their product portfolio and expanding their manufacturing capabilities to keep up with increasing demand in the market.

Know More About Antimicrobial Car Care Products Market

A new market research report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the global antimicrobial car care products Market report provides in-depth insights into the market demand trends and assessment of opportunities during the forecast period. The report analyses the antimicrobial car care products market through four different segments- type, vehicle, sales channel, and region. The antimicrobial car care products report also offers detailed analysis of pricing by different type, COVID-19 impact on market growth and projected demand growth over the forecast period.

