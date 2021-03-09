All news News

2020 Medical Lighting Technologies Market to Exhibit 5.9% CAGR till 2027 | Trend— The rise in the concern for a specialized lighting solution in the operation theater

The Medical Lighting Technologies Market is expected to be valued at USD 2.99 Billion in 2027 from USD 1.94 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 5.9% through the forecast period.

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Medical Lighting Technologies market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals.

The increasing investment and financial backing from the government to improve the healthcare facilities is projected to accelerate the growth of the market. In developing economies, the proliferation in the number of hospitals and the escalating need for efficient healthcare facilities is further projected to contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the technically advanced and specialized lightings play a pivotal role in the operation theatres by improving the efficiency of the operation. This is further estimated to add traction to the market growth.

Major companies of the industry include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Getinge AB, Eaton Corporation plc, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Cree Inc., Brandon Medical Co Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, DRE Inc., and Burton Medical Products Corporation, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Specialty lighting
  • Surface-mounted lights
  • Surgical lighting systems
  • Troffers
  • Examination lighting systems
  • Accessories
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Intensive care units (ICU)
  • Examination rooms
  • Operating room/surgical suites
  • Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Incandescent and Halogen
  • Fluorescent lighting technologies
  • Light-Emitting Diode (LED)
  • Renewable Energy
  • Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
  • Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
  • Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
  • Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Medical Lighting Technologies market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Medical Lighting Technologies market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Features of the Medical Lighting Technologies Market Report:

  • The report encompasses Medical Lighting Technologies market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements
  • An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently
  • Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies
  • Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report
  • The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Medical Lighting Technologies industry

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Medical Lighting Technologies market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

