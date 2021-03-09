Adhesives & Sealants Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

Rising demand for adhesives & sealants for making furniture, footwear, and various pressure-sensitive objects is a key factor propelling the global market growth. High-performance adhesives are in high demand in the automotive industry, as they offer numerous advantages over the traditional mechanical fasteners like rivets, welds, gaskets, and screws. Hence, the growing demand for lightweight vehicles is a significant market growth parameter.

adhesives & sealants market is expected to be valued at USD 84.74 Billion in 2027 from USD 59.19 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 4.5% through the forecast period.

The global Adhesives & Sealants market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Leading market participants include:- Pidilite Industries, Henkel AG, H. B. Fuller, DowDuPont Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Sika AG, Arkema, and Wacker Chemie AG.

By Formulating Technology (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot-melt

Reactive

Others

By Resin Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyurethane

Silicone

Plastisol

Polysulfide

Emulsion

Butyl

Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Paper & Packaging

Woodworking

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer/DIY

Leather & Footwear

Assembly

Others

By Industry Vertical (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Buildings & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Adhesives & Sealants market growth is majorly supported by the emergence of technologically enhanced adhesives & sealants, increasing initiatives to curb the use of fossil fuels for environmental concerns and surging demand for bio-based adhesives. Adhesives and sealants are ideally used across the buildings & construction, automotive & transportation, and packaging industries for their superior bonding strength, robust chemical and heat resistance, and relatively lower VOC content.

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Adhesives & Sealants industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Adhesives & Sealants market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Adhesives & Sealants market with their winning strategies?

Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the Adhesives & Sealants market?

