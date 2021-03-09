Agricultural Lubricants Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Business Scenario, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The global agricultural lubricants market would reach value of USD 4.28 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to increasing investments by major manufacturers of agricultural lubricants in the production of a wide range of durable, reliable, innovative, and cost-effective agricultural lubricants. Rising need to reduce maintenance and operating costs and extend the lifespan of machine parts of tractors and harvesters is likely to drive the market for agricultural lubricants during the forecast period. Increasing need for the agricultural lubricants to be effective under severe climatic conditions, such as humidity, extreme temperatures, and dust, has led to the increasing adoption of these lubricants in the agriculture sector. Moreover, usage of agricultural lubricants helps minimize carbon emissions and maximize the equipment uptime, especially in peak season.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Royal Dutch Shell introduced a significant cost-cutting initiative to support the energy transition and invest more in renewable energy and power markets The latest cost-cutting analysis of Royal Dutch Shell, recognized internally as ‘Project Reshape’, is scheduled to be performed this year.

The engine segment held the largest market share of 45.3% in 2019. Rising necessity to reduce friction, prevent wear and tear, and provide cooling in order to support thermal control of the engine has driven the use of agricultural lubricants in the agriculture sector.

The bio-based agricultural lubricants segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Advancements in R&D activities, emergence of green chemistry, and strict regulatory standards have led to growth of the bio-based agricultural lubricants segment.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of the global agricultural lubricants market in 2019. Increasing usage of technologically advanced agricultural machinery to increase farm productivity in order to meet the rising demand for food in developing economies is driving the market in the region.

Key market participants include Royal Dutch Shell, Total SE, ExxonMobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, BP, Phillips 66, Fuchs Petrolub, Schaeffer Oil, Repsol, and Exol Lubricants Limited

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Greasing

Engines

Hydraulics

Implements

Gears & Transmission

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Bio-based

Mineral Oil

Synthetic

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

