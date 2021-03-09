Agricultural Robots Market Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2027

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the agricultural robots market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals.

The global agricultural robots market is expected to be valued at USD 37.24 Billion by 2027 from USD 3.85 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 34.4% through the forecast period. This growth is attributable to initiatives of farmers to enhance agricultural productivity to fulfil the demand for food and the rising population across the globe.

The surge in the adoption of advanced crop management devices for monitoring and protecting the field from any infestations is driving the growth of the global agricultural robots market.

Additionally, the declining agricultural workforce among several countries coupled with a lack of skilled labor has boosted the adoption of robots across the agricultural sector, which is another key factor driving the growth of the agricultural robots market. Furthermore, technological innovation in robots, increased adoption of automation, and increasing labor costs are estimated to offer several opportunities for growth in the global agricultural robots market over the forecast period.

The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make a pivotal business analysis. The complete portfolios of the key companies, including their production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, growth rate, along with their business strategies and technological developments, have been discussed in the report.

Key participants in the agricultural robots market include Deere and Company, Agco Corporation, GEA Group, Agjunction, Trimble Inc., Lely, DJI, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Delaval, and Topcon Positioning Group.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Agricultural Robots Market on the basis of offering, type, application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Hardware Services



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Driverless Tractors Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Automated Harvesting Systems Milking robots



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Dairy management Soil management Field farming Animal management Crop management



Major benefits of the agricultural robots report:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline

