Agriculture Drones Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The Global Agriculture Drones market is expected to be valued at USD 9.63 Billion in 2027 from USD 873.9 Million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 35.1% through the forecast period. The industry is observing a steadfast growth owing to the increasingneed for unmanned aerial vehicles, because of the rapid technological advancement. These drones are mainly usedfor performing surveys on agricultural farms, largely used in collecting information, storing for various future purposes, and combining as well as using those for analysis. Agriculture drones are also widely applicable in maintaining the accuracy in pesticide’s and insecticide’s level used on the crops. They are also extensively used for monitoring the labor performance and irrigation system.
In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Agriculture Drones industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.
Get your Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/334
Key Highlights from Report
- The Indian Agricultural Department revealed its plans of deploying drones in Rajasthan, India, and in several areas during the monsoon for special anti-locust operations. The locust attack results in massive destruction of crop.
- The hardware sub-segment accounted for a substantial 52.8% of theindustry share in 2019. Amazon declared of releasing its innovative hybrid drone on June 5, 2019, withthe features ofdepth cameras,thermal cameras, and sonar for detecting hazards.
- North America holds a substantial share,owing to the exemption from the FAA under 107 rules, supporting the drone’s adoption in the agriculturalindustry.
- Leadingplayersare Parrot SA, Honeycomb Corporation, Ageagle LLC, AeroVironment Inc., DJI Technology, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Delair-Tech SAS, Ursula Agriculture, PrecisionHawk, and Trimble Navigation Limited.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented theGlobal Agriculture Drones Market on the basis of component, integrant, application, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Hardware
- Fixed Wing Drones
- Rotary Blade Drones
- Hybrid Drones
- Software and Services
- Data Management Software
- Imaging Software
- Data Analytics Software
- Others
Integrant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Propulsion System
- Controller System
- Camera System
- Frames
- Navigation System
- Batteries
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Crop Scouting
- Field Mapping
- Livestock Monitoring
- Smart Greenhouse
- Crop Spraying
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East &Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- A.E.
- Rest of MEA
ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/334
Global Agriculture Drones Market Report – Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 2.Executive Summary
Chapter 3.Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
Chapter 5.Regional Analysis
Chapter 6.Product Segmentation
Chapter 7.Application Spectrum
Chapter 8. End-user Landscape
Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Appendix
For further details on this report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agriculture-drones-market
Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Industrial Nitrogen Market Size
Urgent Care Apps Market Growth
Smart Nanomaterials Market Analysis
Veterinary Vaccines Opportunities
Ozone Generator Industry Supply Chain Market Key Players
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: [email protected]
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogshttps://expresskeeper.com/