Agriculture Drones Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The Global Agriculture Drones market is expected to be valued at USD 9.63 Billion in 2027 from USD 873.9 Million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 35.1% through the forecast period. The industry is observing a steadfast growth owing to the increasingneed for unmanned aerial vehicles, because of the rapid technological advancement. These drones are mainly usedfor performing surveys on agricultural farms, largely used in collecting information, storing for various future purposes, and combining as well as using those for analysis. Agriculture drones are also widely applicable in maintaining the accuracy in pesticide’s and insecticide’s level used on the crops. They are also extensively used for monitoring the labor performance and irrigation system.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Agriculture Drones industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Key Highlights from Report

The Indian Agricultural Department revealed its plans of deploying drones in Rajasthan, India, and in several areas during the monsoon for special anti-locust operations. The locust attack results in massive destruction of crop.

The hardware sub-segment accounted for a substantial 52.8% of theindustry share in 2019. Amazon declared of releasing its innovative hybrid drone on June 5, 2019, withthe features ofdepth cameras,thermal cameras, and sonar for detecting hazards.

North America holds a substantial share,owing to the exemption from the FAA under 107 rules, supporting the drone’s adoption in the agriculturalindustry.

Leadingplayersare Parrot SA, Honeycomb Corporation, Ageagle LLC, AeroVironment Inc., DJI Technology, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Delair-Tech SAS, Ursula Agriculture, PrecisionHawk, and Trimble Navigation Limited.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented theGlobal Agriculture Drones Market on the basis of component, integrant, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Fixed Wing Drones

Rotary Blade Drones

Hybrid Drones

Software and Services

Data Management Software

Imaging Software

Data Analytics Software

Others

Integrant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Propulsion System

Controller System

Camera System

Frames

Navigation System

Batteries

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Crop Spraying

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East &Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

Rest of MEA

Global Agriculture Drones Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

Chapter 3.Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5.Regional Analysis

Chapter 6.Product Segmentation

Chapter 7.Application Spectrum

Chapter 8. End-user Landscape

Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Appendix

