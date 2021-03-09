Anti-Drone Market Emerging Trends and Dynamics by 2027

The Anti-Drone or Counter-UAV market is expected to be valued at USD 4.60 billion in 2027 from USD 683.7 million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 26.8% through the forecast period, according to a recent report by Emergen Research.

Growing adoption of the Anti-Drone by defence & intelligence agencies, increasing adoption of modern weapons systems, increasing interest in the adoption of the DEW for future combat, and increasing interest in the UAV, drones & missile destroyers, to name a few, are the main factors affecting market development.

Anti-Drone’s business landscape is expected to remain in a highly competitive and highly consolidated environment, consisting of a variety of small start-ups, medium-sized firms, and large conglomerates. The demand for technical growth and greater diversification of goods offered during the projected period are predicted to create massive growth potential for market players.

Key players in the market include The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd., Moog Inc., Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Anti-Drone Market on the basis of type, application, end-user, product, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Laser Systems Electronic Systems Kinetic Systems Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Defense Homeland Security

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Marine-based Land Vehicles Airborne Commercial

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Detection Detection & Disruption

Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Up To 100 KW More Than 100KW

Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Up To 100 meters More Than 100 meters



Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Anti-Drone business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

