Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to be valued at USD 4,587.1 millionin 2027 from USD 3,069.5 million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 5.1% through the forecast period, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. High demand due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is observed in the antimicrobial/antibiotic susceptibility testing/antibiotic sensitivity testing market. Emerging infectious diseases are a significant burden on public health and the world’s economies, and are considered to be caused primarily by socio-economic, environmental and ecological factors.

The report offers a panoramic view of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market on both global and regional levels. The study is further supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts.The study strives to carefully gauge the present and future market growth prospects, untapped avenues, demand and consumption patterns, and the crucial factors poised to impact each market region’s revenue potential. Therefore, the report scrutinizes the numerous growth trends & prospects and the significant challenges and threats that the market players might face in the upcoming years.

Key Highlights from Report

In September 2020, Accelerate Diagnostics declared the receipt of approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for novel product improvements to the Accelerate Pheno® system to improve efficiency and increase the menu system for blood infections for antibiotic sensitivity testing/antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST).

Due to the increasing adoption of the biotechnology method in the healthcare sector and an increase in the number of new players entering the market, Europe contributed to the second largest antibiotic susceptibility testing/antibiotic sensitivity testing market share in 2019.

Key participants in the antibiotic susceptibility testing/ antibiotic sensitivity testing market include Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Precise Automation, Roche Diagnostics, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Company, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing/ antibiotic sensitivity testing market on the basis of component, type, application, method, end-user, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products Automated Laboratory Instruments Culture & Growth Media Consumables

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Antibacterial Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing Antiparasitic Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing Antifungal Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Drug Discovery & Development Clinical Diagnostics Epidemiology Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Disk Diffusion Etest Method Automated Susceptibility Testing Instruments Genotyping Method Agar Dilution

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Pharmaceutical Companies Diagnostic Centers Clinical Research Organizations Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East &Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



