Automated CPR Devices Market Growth Analysis, Share, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2025 | FMI Report

The automated CPR devices market is anticipated to grow rapidly with a 11% CAGR in the period of assessment between 2015 and 2025. Fears over the spread of coronavirus spread with the practice of conventional CPR procedures, has increased the popularity of automated CPR devices to treat patients during the crisis period. In addition, the higher mortality rate of coronavirus patients also supports the production and sales of such devices in the short term.

“Conventional chest compressions are often ineffective owing to longer pauses between compressions, which hurts survival rates. Automated CPR devices solve these issues by automating chest compression rates, which is more likely to improve patient outcomes, bolstering demand through and after the pandemic,” states the FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers in the automated CPR devices market are largely focused on product development efforts. For instance, Cintas has revealed a novel automated CPR device, which provides medical practitioners with real time CPR feedback for superior patient outcomes.

SunLife Science Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Michigan Instruments, Physio Control Inc., and Brunswick Biomedical Technologies are some of the leading automated CPR device manufacturers.

Download a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-720

Automated CPR Devices Market- Critical Takeaways

Battery run automated CPR devices are rapidly gaining traction owing to smaller size and easier portability.

LUCAS pneumatic automated CPR devices are gaining interest, owing to higher customization in operations.

North America followed by Europe are leading automated CPR device markets, supported by easier access to new medical tech, and higher investment into healthcare infrastructure.

Automated CPR Devices Market- Drivers

Superior performance in terms of coronary perfusion and hemodynamics bolsters adoption of automated CPR devices.

Increasing awareness among public about the risks of cardiac arrests and the availability of CPR devices aids market growth.

Higher rates of hospitalization for cardiac ailments helps sales and revenue.

In-depth Analysis on How Businesses Can Bounce Back from COVID-19 Crisis https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/353033

Automated CPR Devices Market- Restraints

Lack of adequate professionals with requisite training hinders market growth.

High costs of purchasing automated CPR devices holds back adoption rates.

Coronavirus Impact on Automated CPR Devices Market

The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in substantial increase in the demand for automated CPR devices. The high mortality rate of the disease, coupled with fear of viral contagion through conventional CPR procedures bolsters market growth. Further, manufacturers are focusing on optimizing supply chains for the pandemic, to reduce the gap between supply and demand during the crisis period.

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Healthcare Market Insights Landscape

Leukemia Therapeutics Treatment Market FMI’s analysis gives an insight into key market trends, strategies, regional players and various segments on the basis of form, type, application and region.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Find insights into global market scenario and segmentation on the basis of ingredients, application, source and region.

Medical Device Technologies Market FMI’s report highlights parent market trends and strategies in the market with segments and dynamics through the forecast period.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]