All news

Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report by2027

Eric LeeComments Off on Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report by2027

The Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market is expected to be valued at USD 4.84 Billion in 2027 from USD 1.79 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 14.1% through the forecast period. Owing to the increasing demand for inter-vehicle connectivity, the industry is expanding substantially. Theescalating need for safety, and several automotive applications for protection are furtherpropelling the market’s growth. The demand for modern vehicles is elevating, as racing events are gaining immense popularity. This factor is augmenting the demand in the sector.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Automotive MEMS Sensor industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Get your Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/332

Key Highlights from Report

  • In March 2020, a renowned firm—STMicroelectronics announced that it had signed a contract for acquiringExagan, agallium nitrideinnovator. This deal is predicted to significantly improve its strategy, expertise,and business for high-power automotive,high-frequency,consumer and industrial applications.
  • The accelerometer sub-segment is dominating the sector with 14.6% of CAGR. Several non-critical vehicle applications including telematics, navigation, infotainment, and security, accelerometers are considered appropriate for enhancing energy-saving functionality.
  • In the projection timeframe, North America is foreseen to register the highestshare in the sector, as theregionholdsseveral of the most popularautomobiles manufacturing plants in the world.
  • Majorplayers in the industry include Analog Devices, Inc., InvenSense, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, General Electric Company, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.,Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.,Hitachi, Ltd. and STMicroelectronics N.V.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market on the basis of type, sales channel, vehicle type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Gyroscope
  • Pressure Sensor
  • Accelerometer
  • Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • OEMs
  • Aftermarket

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Commercial
  • Passenger

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • Powertrain
  • Infotainment
  • Chassis & Safety
  • Body Electronics
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

  • North America
  • S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • K.
  • France
  • BENELUX
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Rest of APAC
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Rest of LATAM
  • Middle East &Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • A.E.
  • Rest of MEA

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/332

Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

Chapter 3.Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5.Regional Analysis

Chapter 6.Product Segmentation

Chapter 7.Application Spectrum

Chapter 8. End-user Landscape

Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Appendix

For further details on this report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-mems-sensor-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Industrial Nitrogen Market Size

Cast Elastomers Market Trends

Industry 4.0  Market Share

Urgent Care Apps Market Growth

Smart Nanomaterials Market Analysis

Veterinary Vaccines Opportunities

Ozone Generator Industry Supply Chain Market Key Players

Tea Extracts Market Demand

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

https://expresskeeper.com/
Eric Lee

Related Articles
All news

Injection Molding Manipulator�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Injection Molding Manipulator Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present […]
All news

Convector Heaters Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Dimplex, Omega Altise, Manrose, De’longhi, Paloma

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Convector Heaters Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Convector Heaters […]
All news News

US meal kit Market Global Industry Trends, Application, Technological-Advancements, Business Growth, Demand, Top Manufacturers, Challenges, Specifications & Forecast 2026

anita_adroit

“This latest report studies US meal kit market 2021 research report is replete with precise analysis from radical studies, specifically on queries that approach Market size, trends, share, forecast, outlook, production, and futuristic developments trends and present and future market status. The US meal kit market report focuses on world major leading industry players with […]