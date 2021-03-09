Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report by2027

The Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market is expected to be valued at USD 4.84 Billion in 2027 from USD 1.79 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 14.1% through the forecast period. Owing to the increasing demand for inter-vehicle connectivity, the industry is expanding substantially. Theescalating need for safety, and several automotive applications for protection are furtherpropelling the market’s growth. The demand for modern vehicles is elevating, as racing events are gaining immense popularity. This factor is augmenting the demand in the sector.
In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Automotive MEMS Sensor industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.
Key Highlights from Report
- In March 2020, a renowned firm—STMicroelectronics announced that it had signed a contract for acquiringExagan, agallium nitrideinnovator. This deal is predicted to significantly improve its strategy, expertise,and business for high-power automotive,high-frequency,consumer and industrial applications.
- The accelerometer sub-segment is dominating the sector with 14.6% of CAGR. Several non-critical vehicle applications including telematics, navigation, infotainment, and security, accelerometers are considered appropriate for enhancing energy-saving functionality.
- In the projection timeframe, North America is foreseen to register the highestshare in the sector, as theregionholdsseveral of the most popularautomobiles manufacturing plants in the world.
- Majorplayers in the industry include Analog Devices, Inc., InvenSense, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, General Electric Company, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.,Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.,Hitachi, Ltd. and STMicroelectronics N.V.
Emergen Research has segmented the Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market on the basis of type, sales channel, vehicle type, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Gyroscope
- Pressure Sensor
- Accelerometer
- Others
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Commercial
- Passenger
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Powertrain
- Infotainment
- Chassis & Safety
- Body Electronics
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East &Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- A.E.
- Rest of MEA
Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Report – Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 2.Executive Summary
Chapter 3.Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
Chapter 5.Regional Analysis
Chapter 6.Product Segmentation
Chapter 7.Application Spectrum
Chapter 8. End-user Landscape
Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Appendix
