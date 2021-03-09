Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report by2027

The Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market is expected to be valued at USD 4.84 Billion in 2027 from USD 1.79 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 14.1% through the forecast period. Owing to the increasing demand for inter-vehicle connectivity, the industry is expanding substantially. Theescalating need for safety, and several automotive applications for protection are furtherpropelling the market’s growth. The demand for modern vehicles is elevating, as racing events are gaining immense popularity. This factor is augmenting the demand in the sector.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Automotive MEMS Sensor industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Key Highlights from Report

In March 2020, a renowned firm—STMicroelectronics announced that it had signed a contract for acquiringExagan, agallium nitrideinnovator. This deal is predicted to significantly improve its strategy, expertise,and business for high-power automotive,high-frequency,consumer and industrial applications.

The accelerometer sub-segment is dominating the sector with 14.6% of CAGR. Several non-critical vehicle applications including telematics, navigation, infotainment, and security, accelerometers are considered appropriate for enhancing energy-saving functionality.

In the projection timeframe, North America is foreseen to register the highestshare in the sector, as theregionholdsseveral of the most popularautomobiles manufacturing plants in the world.

Majorplayers in the industry include Analog Devices, Inc., InvenSense, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, General Electric Company, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.,Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.,Hitachi, Ltd. and STMicroelectronics N.V.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market on the basis of type, sales channel, vehicle type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gyroscope

Pressure Sensor

Accelerometer

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

OEMs

Aftermarket

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Passenger

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Powertrain

Infotainment

Chassis & Safety

Body Electronics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East &Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

Rest of MEA

