Biophotonics Market Outlook, Industry Size, Share, Growth, Application & Emerging Trends

The Global Biophotonics Market is anticipated to garner a valuation of USD 118.19 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.7%, as per the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The rapid advancements in optical technologies, extensive research, and the augmenting requirement for early diagnosis are potential market drivers anticipated to bolster the industry’s growth during the projected timespan.

Biophotonics finds numerous applications due to the remarkable ability to harness light-weight to understand the complexity of functioning cells and tissues in organisms, thereby conferring an advanced level of diagnosis. Biophotonics is a rapidly growing research field and is anticipated to bolster market growth.

Key players of the industry include Affymetrix, Inc., Zecotek Photonics Inc., Andor Technology Ltd, FEI Company, Carl Zeiss AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. Lumenis Ltd., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

In-vitro

In-vivo

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Light Therapy

Microscopy

Endoscopy

Surface Imaging

Spectromolecular

Biosensors

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Medical Therapeutics

Medical Diagnostics

Test Components

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe K. Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



