Blockchain in Energy Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global blockchain in energy market is expected to be valued at USD 8,761.4 Million by 2027 from USD 287.0 Million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 56.1% during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to rise in adoption of blockchain in the energy industry. Safety concerns associated with automated grids are propelling the growth of the global blockchain in the energy market. Additionally, the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies estimated to drive the market growth in the coming years.

The report offers a panoramic view of the blockchain in energy market on both global and regional levels. The study is further supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts.The study strives to carefully gauge the present and future market growth prospects, untapped avenues, demand and consumption patterns, and the crucial factors poised to impact each market region’s revenue potential. Therefore, the report scrutinizes the numerous growth trends & prospects and the significant challenges and threats that the market players might face in the upcoming years.

Key Highlights From Report

In October 2020, Infosys Limited acquiredGuideVision. Through this acquisition, Infosys will look for technological transformation. Additionally, expansion of Infosys Cobalt’s cloud services offering and its commitment to the rising ServiceNow ecosystem.

Due to its higher accessibility, the public sub-segment is estimated to acquire largest share in the overall market owing to its ease for incentive-based payment authentication.

Key participants in the blockchain in energy market include SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Oracle Corporation, WePower UAB, Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Microsoft Corporation, BigchainDB GmbH, and LO3 Energy, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Blockchain in Energy Market on the basis of type, component, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Public Private



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Services Platform



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Peer-To-Peer Transaction Grid Transactions Energy Financing Electric Vehicle Sustainability Attribution Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Oil & Gas Power



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East &Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



