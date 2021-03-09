All news

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

The cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market is expected to be valued at USD 29.32 billion in 2027 from USD 21.75 billion in 2019,  registering a CAGR of 4.1% through the forecast period according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence among the ageing population of cardiovascular diseases. Growth in the market is most likely to be driven by increasing investments in the research and development of cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices to improve device efficiency.

The report offers a panoramic view of the cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market on both global and regional levels. The study is further supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts.The study strives to carefully gauge the present and future market growth prospects, untapped avenues, demand and consumption patterns, and the crucial factors poised to impact each market region’s revenue potential. Therefore, the report scrutinizes the numerous growth trends & prospects and the significant challenges and threats that the market players might face in the upcoming years.

Key Highlights From Report

  • Abbott Laboratories launched a new, smarter heart monitor in May 2019 to better detect arrhythmias, which can benefit people with irregular heartbeats.
  • Due to the increasing government initiatives to improve healthcare systems, the Asia Pacific cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market is expected to record significant growth over the forecast period.
  • Key participants include Medtronic plc, GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and Nihon Kohden Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market on the basis of type, product, end-user, and region:

  • Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices
    • Implantable Loop Recorders
    • Event Monitors
    • ECG Devices (Stress ECG Devices, Resting ECG Devices, Holter Monitors)
    • Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices
  • Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Pacemakers (External Pacemakers and Implantable pacemakers)
    • Defibrillators (External Defibrillators and Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators)
  • End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Clinics
    • Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Cardiac Centers
    • Hospitals
    • Other End Users
  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • North America
      1. S.
      2. Canada
    • Europe
      1. Germany
      2. K.
      3. France
      4. BENELUX
      5. Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      1. China
      2. Japan
      3. South Korea
      4. Rest of APAC
    • Latin America
      1. Brazil
      2. Rest of LATAM
    • Middle East &Africa
      1. Saudi Arabia
      2. A.E.
      3. Rest of MEA

Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

Chapter 3.Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5.Regional Analysis

Chapter 6.Product Segmentation

Chapter 7.Application Spectrum

Chapter 8. End-user Landscape

Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Appendix

