Cast Elastomers Market Top Manufacturers, Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The global cast elastomers market is projected to be valued at USD 1,842.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Cast elastomers are witnessing high demand from the automotive industry. Cast elastomers are deployed in some of the most demanding industries, such as the automotive industry. Cast elastomers (for example, polyurethanes) have considerable load-bearing capacity, abrasion resistance, impact strength, elasticity, and exceptional resistance to lubricants such as oil and grease. In the automobile production, cast elastomers are frequently used in those parts and components that need to resist the effects of stretching, sliding, torsional forces, wear and tear, load-bearing, compression, and aging. Components produced from cast elastomers include motor and transmission mounts, damper springs, suspension pads, drive belts, filters, dunnage, tires, wheels fill, sprockets, and gears.

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, Huntsman Corporation made an announcement about the signing of a partnership contract with Lintech International LLC for distribution of DALTOCAST, a polyurethane-based hot cast elastomer system

Hot cast elastomers are widely employed in several end-user industries, especially the mining industry, as pipe linings, separating screens, idler rolls, conveyor scrapers, and several components and parts in the flotation process. In other end-user industries, hot cast elastomers are used in the manufacture of wheels, rollers, and tires.

The cast urethane process is employed to produce customized molded products that comply with accurate component specifications in various industries that require high-quality tailor-made molded elastomer products such as agriculture, automotive, and oil & gas. Besides, these products possess high wear and tear resistance than metal products that develop cracks and corrode during industrial usage.

The cast elastomers market in North America, led by the U.S., witnessed substantial growth in 2019, due to growth of automotive and oil & gas industries in the region. Also, presence of leading market players in North America boosts the market in the region.

Key market participants include Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Era Polymers, Lanxess AG, Wanhua Chemical Group, Covestro AG, Coim Group, DowDuPont, Mitsui Chemicals, and Chemline Inc.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cold Cast Elastomers

Hot Cast Elastomers

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Oil & Gas

Mining

Agriculture

Industrial

Sports & Leisure

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

