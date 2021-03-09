Chemical Separation Membranes Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027

The global Chemical Separation Membranes market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Chemical Separation Membranes market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Chemical Separation Membranes market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Chemical Separation Membranes across various industries.

The Chemical Separation Membranes market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

overview of the chemical separation membranes market. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of chemical separation membrane manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses chemical separation membranes market attractiveness analysis by membrane type, application, and end use industry.

The report includes company profiles of the chemical separation membranes market, and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. By membrane type, the global chemical separation membranes market is segmented into PTFE membranes, EPTFE membranes, PEEK membranes, polypropylene membranes, PVDF membranes, silica membranes, zeolite membranes, and others. By application, the chemical separation membranes market is segmented into membrane distillation, membrane liquid extraction, gas/liquid separation, gas/liquid contacting, gas/gas separation, pervaporation, and zero liquid discharge. All application segments are further segmented as hollow fiber and flat sheet. Furthermore, by end use industry, the global chemical separation membranes market is segmented as water purification, food and beverages, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, laboratory and analytical, ink and coating, electronics and semiconductors, energy generation, building and construction, and others. For the calculation of the market size, the markets for separation technology was tracked. This was followed by evaluating the market share for chemical separations or the utilization of polymer membranes in chemical separations. Prices of the membranes were tracked at the manufacturer level, and the volume of the membranes was evaluated.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global chemical separation membranes market. Some of the major companies operating in the global chemical separation membranes market are DIC Corporation, 3M Company, Pentair PLC, L'Air Liquide S.A., MedArray, Inc., Compact Membrane Systems, Inc., Novamem Ltd., Pervatech BV, DeltaMem AG, Markel Corporation, PBI Performance Products, Inc., and Evonik Industries AG.

Global Chemical Separation Membranes Market – By Membrane Type

PTFE Membranes

EPTFE Membranes

PEEK Membranes

Polypropylene Membranes

PVDF Membranes

Silica Membranes

Zeolite Membranes

Others

Global Chemical Separation Membranes Market – By Application

Membrane Distillation Hollow Fiber Flat Sheet

Membrane Liquid Extraction Hollow Fiber Flat Sheet

Gas/Liquid Separation Hollow Fiber Flat Sheet

Gas/Liquid Contacting Hollow Fiber Flat Sheet

Gas Separation Hollow Fiber Flat Sheet

Pervaporation Hollow Fiber Flat Sheet

Zero Liquid Discharge Hollow Fiber Flat Sheet



Global Chemical Separation Membranes Market – By End User

Water Purification

Food and Beverages

Oil and Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Laboratory and Analytical

Ink and Coating

Electronics and Semiconductors

Energy Generation

Building and Construction

Others

Global Chemical Separation Membranes Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

