Clinical Perinatal Software Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global clinical perinatal software market is expected to be valued at USD 393.3 Million by 2027 from USD 212.6 Million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 7.9% through the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the high demand for improved technologies and growing birth rate across the globe. The perinatal care emphasizes on addressing health issues such as shaken baby syndrome and postpartum depression. Additionally, increasing incidences of conditions the mother and baby face especially during birth time or before/after it, which is estimated to boost adoption of clinical perinatal software.
The report offers a panoramic view of the clinical perinatal software market on both global and regional levels. The study is further supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts.The study strives to carefully gauge the present and future market growth prospects, untapped avenues, demand and consumption patterns, and the crucial factors poised to impact each market region’s revenue potential. Therefore, the report scrutinizes the numerous growth trends & prospects and the significant challenges and threats that the market players might face in the upcoming years.
Key Highlights From The Report
- In June 2019, Clinical Computer Systems, Inc. entered in a partnership with Huntleigh Healthcare Limited. This partnership was aimed to sale of OBIX BeCA Fetal Monitor, in the U.S.
- Adoption of clinical perinatal software along with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) across several hospitals and maternity clinics helps to reduceduplicate data-entries coupled with improvement in the patient medical information.
- Regionally, the North American region dominated the market for clinical perinatal software in 2019 in terms of revenue owing to the availability and rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Additionally, the high purchasing power parity coupled with growing awareness about mother and baby’s health is fueling the growth of the global clinical perinatal software market.
- Key participants in the clinical perinatal software market include Edan Instruments Inc., PeriGen Inc., Clinical computer Systems, Koninklijke Philips NV, CooperSurgical Inc., Cognitive Medical Systems, AS Software Inc., Bionet, and GE Healthcare.
Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical perinatal software market on the basis of product type, deployment mode, application, end-user, and region:
- Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Standalone
- Integrated
- Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Cloud-Based
- On-Premises
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Fetal Monitor Data Services
- Workflow Management
- Patient Documentation
- End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Hospitals
- Maternity Clinics
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East &Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E.
- Rest of MEA
- North America
Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market Report – Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 2.Executive Summary
Chapter 3.Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
Chapter 5.Regional Analysis
Chapter 6.Product Segmentation
Chapter 7.Application Spectrum
Chapter 8. End-user Landscape
Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Appendix
