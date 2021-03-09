All news

Cloud Billing Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth, Statistics, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global cloud billing market is expected to be valued at USD 8.84 billion by 2027, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. This growth is attributable to the increasing need for creating a more cost-efficient environment in the IT sector by reducing cost of resources. The adoption of billing services is growing for its benefits, such as improving transparency and virtualization of workplaces to enhance its flexibility. Additionally, demand for solutions for simplifying work operations, coupled with enhancing performances of employees are driving the growth of the global cloud billing market.

The report offers a panoramic view of the cloud billing market on both global and regional levels. The study is further supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts.The study strives to carefully gauge the present and future market growth prospects, untapped avenues, demand and consumption patterns, and the crucial factors poised to impact each market region’s revenue potential. Therefore, the report scrutinizes the numerous growth trends & prospects and the significant challenges and threats that the market players might face in the upcoming years.

Key Highlights from the Report

  • Cloud-based infrastructure and software sub-segment is holding substantial share as they can be deployed on-premises or cloud themselves. This segment is estimated to contribute more in the overall revenue of the cloud billing market.
  • Regionally, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness growth with faster growth rate due to the booming adoption of cost-effective technologies. The small and medium-sized enterprises along with large enterprises are increasingly looking for solutions with high scalability, which is expected to fuel the regional growth of the market.
  • Key players in the cloud billing market include Oracle, SAP, Aria Systems, Cerillion, Recurly, ConnectWise, Zuora, Salesforce, AppDirect, and Chargify.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Cloud Billing Market on the basis of component, billing type, deployment type, service model, organization size, vertical, and region:

  • Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Solution
    • Services
  • Billing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Subscription
    • Usage-based
    • One-Time
    • Others
  • Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Private
    • Public
  • Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • IaaS
    • PaaS
    • SaaS
  • Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • Large Enterprises
    • Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise
  • Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • BFSI
    • IT
    • Telecommunications
    • Education
    • Consumer Goods and Retail
    • Media & Entertainment
    • Healthcare
    • Others
  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
    • North America
      1. U.S.
      2. Canada
    • Europe
      1. Germany
      2. U.K.
      3. France
      4. BENELUX
      5. Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      1. China
      2. Japan
      3. South Korea
      4. Rest of APAC
    • Latin America
      1. Brazil
      2. Rest of LATAM
    • Middle East &Africa
      1. Saudi Arabia
      2. U.A.E.
      3. Rest of MEA

