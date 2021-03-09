Cold Plasma Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2021- 2027

The Cold Plasma market is expected to be valued at USD 4,517.8 Million in 2027 from USD 1,441.4 Million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 15.3% through the forecast period. The global market for cold plasma registers a stellar CAGR due to the growing demand from the plastics sector.Effective application of polymers and plastic requires superior surface adhesion for achieving several optimum mechanical properties along with improvingthe durability of different plastic components. The cold plasma process is highly advantageous in the areas of enhancingthe characteristics of surface wettability, altering the morphology of the surface, andenhancing the plastic’s bonded shear strength. The technology in cold plasma is largely used in several industrial applications of polymer and plastic that require pore-free and uniform thin films with outstanding electric, physical, chemical, and mechanical characteristics.

Furthermore, the report offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with feasibility analysis and venture return analysis. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants with deep insights into entry-level barriers and also offers business investment ideas to the established companies. The report overall is an all-inclusive document that offers fruitful insights into all the key factors of the cold plasma industry.

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2020, Relyon Plasma—a leading company, made an announcement regarding thelaunch of piezobrush PZ3—aunique and innovative device of handheld plasma treatmentfeaturing the PDD technology proprietary of Relyon.

TheAPAC region is foreseen to grow at a significant rate from 2020 to 2027 due to rapid infrastructural development and rising economic activities in various developing nations, such as China, Indonesia,and India. Moreover, the fast growth of several industries,includingsemiconductor &electronics, textile,food & beverage, andplastic, along with rising disposable income, is further propelling the regional market.

Major market players in the sector include Europlasma NV, Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd., Nordson Corporation, P2i Limited, Relyon Plasma GmbH, Apyx Medical Corporation, Plasmatreat GmbH, Enercon Industries Corporation, Henniker Plasma, and neoplas GmbH.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cold plasma market in terms of pressure, application, industry vertical, and region:

Pressure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Low Pressure Cold Plasma

Atmospheric Cold Plasma

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Wound Healing

Adhesion

Etching

Decontamination

Finishing

Printing

Surface Treatment

Coating

Wastewater Treatment

Blood Coagulation

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Polymer & Plastic

Textile

Food & Beverage

Agriculture

Electronics & Semiconductor

Medical

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

Rest of MEA

