Cold Plasma Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2021- 2027

The Cold Plasma market is expected to be valued at USD 4,517.8 Million in 2027 from USD 1,441.4 Million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 15.3% through the forecast period. The global market for cold plasma registers a stellar CAGR due to the growing demand from the plastics sector.Effective application of polymers and plastic requires superior surface adhesion for achieving several optimum mechanical properties along with improvingthe durability of different plastic components. The cold plasma process is highly advantageous in the areas of enhancingthe characteristics of surface wettability, altering the morphology of the surface, andenhancing the plastic’s bonded shear strength. The technology in cold plasma is largely used in several industrial applications of polymer and plastic that require pore-free and uniform thin films with outstanding electric, physical, chemical, and mechanical characteristics.
Furthermore, the report offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with feasibility analysis and venture return analysis. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants with deep insights into entry-level barriers and also offers business investment ideas to the established companies. The report overall is an all-inclusive document that offers fruitful insights into all the key factors of the cold plasma industry.
Get your Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/446
Key Highlights of Report
- In April 2020, Relyon Plasma—a leading company, made an announcement regarding thelaunch of piezobrush PZ3—aunique and innovative device of handheld plasma treatmentfeaturing the PDD technology proprietary of Relyon.
- TheAPAC region is foreseen to grow at a significant rate from 2020 to 2027 due to rapid infrastructural development and rising economic activities in various developing nations, such as China, Indonesia,and India. Moreover, the fast growth of several industries,includingsemiconductor &electronics, textile,food & beverage, andplastic, along with rising disposable income, is further propelling the regional market.
- Major market players in the sector include Europlasma NV, Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd., Nordson Corporation, P2i Limited, Relyon Plasma GmbH, Apyx Medical Corporation, Plasmatreat GmbH, Enercon Industries Corporation, Henniker Plasma, and neoplas GmbH.
Emergen Research has segmented the global cold plasma market in terms of pressure, application, industry vertical, and region:
Pressure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- Low Pressure Cold Plasma
- Atmospheric Cold Plasma
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- Wound Healing
- Adhesion
- Etching
- Decontamination
- Finishing
- Printing
- Surface Treatment
- Coating
- Wastewater Treatment
- Blood Coagulation
- Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- Polymer & Plastic
- Textile
- Food & Beverage
- Agriculture
- Electronics & Semiconductor
- Medical
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- A.E.
- Rest of MEA
ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/446
Global Cold Plasma Market Report – Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 2.Executive Summary
Chapter 3.Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
Chapter 5.Regional Analysis
Chapter 6.Product Segmentation
Chapter 7.Application Spectrum
Chapter 8. End-user Landscape
Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Appendix
For further details on this report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cold-plasma-market
Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.
Related Reports:
Industrial Nitrogen Market Size
Urgent Care Apps Market Growth
Smart Nanomaterials Market Analysis
Veterinary Vaccines Opportunities
Ozone Generator Industry Supply Chain Market Key Players
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: [email protected]
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogshttps://expresskeeper.com/