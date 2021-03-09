Command & Control Systems Market Insights, New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2027

The global command & control systems market is expected to be valued at USD 44.76 billion by 2027 from USD 32.96 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 3.8% through the forecast period.

This growth is attributable to several factors, such as rising cybercrimes, especially threats for data of governing bodies, coupled with increasing adoption of geospatial intelligence. Other factors, such as rising threats and some tensions in irregular welfare, along with rising investment for innovating in the defense sector, are driving the growth of the global command and control systems market.

Growing focus on using common operating picture (COP) across military operations, benefits of early access of information, and increasing battlefield awareness are playing a crucial role in the growth of the market. In addition, the surging adoption of smart city command centers, coupled with an inclination toward space-based command and control systems, is estimated to offer several growth opportunities for the command and control systems market during the forecast period.

Key players in the command and control systems market include BAE Systems, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems, Thales Group, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Rockwell Collins, Leonardo S.p.A., and Raytheon Company.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Command & Control Systems Market on the basis of application, platform, component, end-user, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Military Commands Homeland Security & Cyber Protection Government Critical Infrastructure Commercial Commands Industrial Commands Transportation System Others



Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Land Airborne Naval Joint Space



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Products Services



End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Army Air force Navy Defense Intelligence Commercial Services



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Objectives of the Global Command and Control Systems Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Command and Control Systems market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

