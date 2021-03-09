Cooling Fabrics Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2021- 2027

The global cooling fabrics market is expected to be valuedat USD 4.03 Billion in 2027 from USD 1.74 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 11.0% through the forecast period. The growing demand for protective clothing and sportswear is accelerating the industry’s growth. Rising awareness regarding better health has resulted in the fast adoption of different types of exercises, generating high demand for distinct sportswear. Cooling fabrics ease the condition of the body, providing comfortable temperature in hot and humid weather.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Cooling Fabrics industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Get your Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/444

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, “Brrr Pro’—a new cooling fabric, was introduced by the company named Brrr. Several micro-cooling minerals are embedded with these fabrics, along with hyper wicking and performance drying, for elevating the ‘triple chill effect’ for superior comfort anda fresh experience.

Natural cooling fabrics are experiencing high demand due to the elevating need for biodegradable and natural products. These fabrics exhibit inherent ventilation property. Growing awareness about different environmental issues is triggering demand for natural cooling fabrics over the forecast timeframe.

North America dominated the industryby occupying the largest share in 2019. The fast establishment of leading clothing companies and the existence ofpopular producers are boosting the regional market. The rapid adoption of modern cooling technologies in the country U.S. is further contributing to the regional market’s growth.

Majorplayers in the sector include Adidas AG, Plastics Corporation, Nan Ya, Nilit Ltd., Polartec LLC, Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd., Coolcore LLC, Ahlstrom Corporation, Kraton Corporation, and Invista.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cooling fabrics market based on type, technology, textile type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Active Cooling Fabrics

Air Cooled

Liquid Cooled

Passive Cooling Fabrics

Phase Change Cooling

Evaporation Cooling

Textile Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Woven

Non-woven

Knitted

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Sports Apparel

Protective Wearing

Lifestyle

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

Rest of MEA

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/444

Global Cooling Fabrics Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

Chapter 3.Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5.Regional Analysis

Chapter 6.Product Segmentation

Chapter 7.Application Spectrum

Chapter 8. End-user Landscape

Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Appendix

For further details on this report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cooling-fabrics-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Industrial Nitrogen Market Size

Cast Elastomers Market Trends

Industry 4.0 Market Share

Urgent Care Apps Market Growth

Smart Nanomaterials Market Analysis

Veterinary Vaccines Opportunities

Ozone Generator Industry Supply Chain Market Key Players

Tea Extracts Market Demand

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs