Dermatologicals in Chile By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Like in many categories, consumers are prioritising essential products in response to the economic downturn, with consumers continuing to buy products like medicated shampoos and hair loss remedies are they wish to continue treatment despite the pandemic. However, consumer price sensitivity continues to rise, thus limiting overall growth. At the same time, haemorrhoid treatments is also performing as usual due to its precise functionality and the lack of availability of suitable substitutes.

Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales supported by lack of cheaper alternatives despite pandemic

Home seclusion reduces demand for lice and rash treatments

High incidence of psoriasis supports demand for leading Eucerin brand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Multichannel presence key to attracting consumers

Return to outdoor activities and overcrowding to boost sales

Widespread mask wearing opens up new growth opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

…continued

