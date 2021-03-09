Desktop 3D Printer Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

According to a current analysis by Emergen Research, the Global Desktop 3D Printer Market size is forecast to exceed USD 5,129.0 Million in terms of revenue from USD 1435.9 Million in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 17.2% through 2027. Extensive application of 3D printing in medicals, fashion & aesthetics, consumer products, and otherswill drive desktop 3D printer market growth over the forecast period.The ease in manufacturing, the ability to develop intricate tailored designs, reduction in errors and overall time are other key factors bolstering the adoption of desktop 3D printers.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Desktop 3D Printer industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Key Highlights from Report

In the regional landscape, North America is expected to account for a major chunk of the global desktop 3D printer market in the forecast period on account of the highest adoption rate of the product in the U.S. Increasing emphasis on adoption of advanced technology and presence of various medium and small-sized manufacturers in the region will bolster market revenue share through 2027.

Key players operating in the global desktop 3D printer market are 3D Systems, Stratasys Ltd., TinkerineStidios Ltd., M3D, XYZprinting Inc., Tiertime Corporation, Markforged, Zortrax, Ultimaker, and Shining 3D, among others.

Stratasys, a global pioneer and 3D printing company entered a technical collaborative agreement with a motorsport outfit firm, Team Penske, in September 2020.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Desktop 3D Printer Market on the basis of material, technology, industry vertical, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Metals Plastics Composites Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) Inkjet Printing Laser Metal Deposition (LMD) Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM) Stereolithography (SLA) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP) Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Direct Light Projection (DLP) Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Engineering Consumer Products Healthcare Education Printed Electronics Food and Culinary Jewellery Fashion & Aesthetic Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East &Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

Chapter 3.Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5.Regional Analysis

Chapter 6.Product Segmentation

Chapter 7.Application Spectrum

Chapter 8. End-user Landscape

Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Appendix

