Dietary Supplements in Egypt By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

In 2020, unlike all most other consumer health products, dietary supplements is expected to see similar current value growth as in 2019, despite rising prices. While there is expected to be some increased demand for products that boost the immune system, such as echinacea, consumers in general are expected to purchase vitamins over dietary supplements. Calcium supplements are expected to register to highest current value growth in 2020 and dietary supplement to relieve joint pain remain the best…

Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers choose vitamin over dietary supplements to boost immune system
Local player Eva Pharma leads a highly fragmented category, ahead of GSK
Dietary deficiencies underpin strong demand for minerals
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Post 2020, value sales will return to normal growth levels
Wide variety of affordable products supports sales growth
High levels of fragmentation likely to remain a feature of dietary supplements
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…continued

