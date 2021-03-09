Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2026

Global Digital Textile Printing Equipment market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital Textile Printing Equipment .

This industry study presents the global Digital Textile Printing Equipment market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Digital Textile Printing Equipment market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Global Digital Textile Printing Equipment market report coverage:

The Digital Textile Printing Equipment market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Digital Textile Printing Equipment market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Digital Textile Printing Equipment market report:

market background and market analysis by key segments at a global level.

Further, regional analysis and competition landscape have also been included under the scope of the report. Each section covers qualitative and quantitative assessment of the digital textile printing equipment market on the basis of current developments, historical developments, trends and key opinions gathered through primary interviews with industry participants.

Digital textile printing equipment Market: Segmentation

Printing Type Consumable Ink Application Fabric Sales Channel Regions Direct to Fabric

Direct to Garment Sublimation

Reactive

Acid

Pigment Consumer Clothing

Industrial & Technical textile

Soft Signage

Sportswear Woven

Knit

Non-Woven Online Shops/ Sales

Offline North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Latin America

The digital textile printing equipment market report begins with the executive summary, in which a detailed overview of the whole market has been presented. In the next section, the report provides a market introduction and market definitions along with taxonomy. In the next section of the report, important market background information, such as macro-economic & forecast factors, industry factors, pricing analysis, value chain and a detailed assessment of the sales of digital textile printing equipment for the base year, has been considered for the study.

In the next section, market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and trends have been studied and their impact on the overall market at a global level has been discussed in detail. Additionally, opportunities for digital textile printing equipment manufacturers have also been analysed in the subsequent section.

In the following sections of the report on the digital textile printing equipment market, market volume (Units) and value (US$ Mn) projections for the aforementioned segments, followed by the summarised view of the seven prominent regions at a global level, have been included for the digital textile printing equipment market.

In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by calculating the current market size, which provides us a basis of how the market for digital textile printing equipment is expected to grow in the future. To get a better understanding of the characteristics of the digital textile printing equipment market, we triangulated the outcomes of three different types of analysis: primary, secondary and XMR analysis.

As previously stated, the global digital textile printing equipment market has been split into six segments. These segments, on the basis of printing type, consumable ink, application, fabric, sales channel and region, have been analysed on the basis of BPS (Basis Point Share) to understand the relative contribution of the individual segments to the growth of the overall digital textile printing equipment market. This information is important for the identification of various trends in the global digital textile printing equipment market.

In the last section of the digital textile printing equipment market report, a competition landscape of the digital textile printing equipment market has been included to provide a dashboard view to the report audiences, categorised on the basis of players present in the value chain, their global presence in the digital textile printing equipment market and other differentiating factors and strategies. The primary providers covered under the scope are the producers or manufacturers of digital textile printing equipment. In addition to this, the section is mainly designed to provide a detailed comparative assessment of the key manufacturers of digital textile printing equipment and their place in the value chain of the digital textile printing equipment market.

In our study, we have also included detailed company profiles of players involved in the manufacturing of digital textile printing equipment to evaluate their long- & short-term strategies, recent developments and key offerings.

Some of the key players covered in the digital textile printing equipment market report include Roland DGA Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, DCC Print Vision LLP, MIMAKI ENGINEERING CO.,LTD, Kornit Digital Ltd, Konica Minolota, Mutoh Holding, Dover Corporation, Shenzhen HOMER Textile Tech Co., Ltd., SPGPrints B.V., and Electronics for Imaging (EFI), Inc., among others.

The study objectives are Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market Report:

To analyze and research the global Digital Textile Printing Equipment status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Digital Textile Printing Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Digital Textile Printing Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.