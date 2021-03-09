News

Digital Textile Printing Market Rapid Increasing Demand for Improved Work Efficiency Boosts Growth in 2029

Digital Textile Printing Market: Overview

Digital printing is a technique of adding colorful designs to numerous textures or fapics through digital inkjet equipment. The digital textile printing market may create ripples across the forecast period of 2019 – 2029 due to the growing influence of digital printing technology across the textile industry. Factors like efficient operations and decreased carbon footprint may ping great growth opportunities for the digital textile printing market during 2019 – 2029.

Based on the printing process, the digital textile printing market may be segmented into Direct to Garment (DTG) and Direct to Fapic (DTF). On the basis of ink, the digital textile printing market may be classified into types such as reactive, sublimation, pigment, acid, and others.

The upcoming report on the digital textile printing market presents a detailed analysis of the current scenario and focuses on vital aspects like key competitors, technological advancements, and the regional landscape as well. This report can prove to be a valuable asset for market shareholders and others. The report also pings pivotal information about the COVID-19 impact on the digital textile printing market.

Digital Textile Printing Market: Competitive Analysis

The digital textile printing market is consolidated. It has a few players that are concentrated in just specific regions. The players involved in the digital textile printing market largely prefer attractive advertising campaigns and outstanding market strategies to multiply their reach. In addition, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships aid in cementing the position of the players in the digital textile printing market. This aspect may eventually lead to the expansion of the growth rate of the digital textile printing market.

Some key players involved in the digital textile printing market are Kornit Digital, Seiko Epson Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Bordeaux Digital Printlink Ltd., Colorjet Group, Ricoh Company Ltd, pother International Corporation, Durst Phototechnik AG, ATPColor SRL, Electronics for Imaging Inc., and Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.

Digital Textile Printing Market: Growth Dynamics

The benefits attached to digital textile printing like high quality, good customization properties, and reduced cost may ping great growth opportunities for the digital textile printing market. Using traditional printing techniques consumed a large amount of time and also led to low-quality output. To overcome these limitations, manufacturers in the textile industry are rapidly switching to digital textile printing. This aspect may add the much-needed extra stars of growth to the digital textile printing market.

Other factors such as escalating demand for 3D printing technologies and the swiftly changing patterns in fashion trends are serving as growth generators for the digital textile printing market. In addition, digital textile printing is also affordable as compared to traditional textile printing methods. Hence, this factor may help in increasing the demand for the digital textile printing market greatly across the forecast period.

Digital Textile Printing Market: Geographical Dimensions

Geographically, the digital textile printing market can be segmented into the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Rapid technological advancements may lead Europe to capture a massive share of the digital textile printing market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific may also ping new opportunities of growth for the digital textile printing market due to the widespread presence of domestic players. These players are adopting digital textile printing on a large scale to provide high-quality material and good prints at affordable prices to the customers.

