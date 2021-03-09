All news

Directional Boring Equipment Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2020 – 2030

The global Directional Boring Equipment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2029. In this Directional Boring Equipment Market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2020
  • Forecast Year: 2020 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Directional Boring Equipment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Directional Boring Equipment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Directional Boring Equipment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Directional Boring Equipment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Directional Boring Equipment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

By Company
Ditch Witch
Vermeer
Herrenknecht AG
Toro
XCMG
Goodeng Machine
Dilong
Drillto
DW/TXS
Prime Drilling
Huayuan
TRACTO-TECHNIK
Zoomlion
Lianyungang Huanghai
Terra
CHTC JOVE
Forward Group
Barbco

Segment by Type

  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

    Segment by Application

  • Oil and Gas
  • Telecommunication
  • Water Related
  • Electric Transmission
  • Others

    What insights readers can gather from the Directional Boring Equipment market report?

    • A critical study of the Directional Boring Equipment market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
    • Learn the behavior pattern of every Directional Boring Equipment market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
    • Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Directional Boring Equipment landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
    • Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
    • Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

    The Directional Boring Equipment market report answers the following queries:

    1. Which players hold the significant Directional Boring Equipment market share and why?
    2. What strategies are the Directional Boring Equipment market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
    3. Why region is expected to lead the global Directional Boring Equipment market?
    4. What factors are negatively affecting the Directional Boring Equipment market growth?
    5. What will be the value of the global Directional Boring Equipment market by the end of 2029?

