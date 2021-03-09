Drip Irrigation Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The Global Drip Irrigation Market to be Worth USD 11.25 Billion by 2027. The market growth is driven by growth in the global population and the associated need for optimizing agricultural productivity. The rising growth of greenhouse vegetable production is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The water scarcity in several countries is restraining greenhouse vegetation production to a certain extent.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Drip Irrigation industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Key Highlights From Report

In the regional landscape, the APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for drip irrigation during the analysis period on account of the rising adoption of precision irrigation systems for the technological up-gradation of the traditional irrigation system across the region.

Key players contributing towards the global drip irrigation market share are The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Lindsay Corporation, Rain Bird Corporation, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd,Netafim Ltd, Hunter Industries, Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., MAHINDRA EPC LTD., and Elgo Irrigation Ltd., among others.

In February 2019,Rivulis, an Israel-based irrigation solutions supplier,announced plans to expand its global footprint with the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in Guanajuato, Central Mexico. The new manufacturing plant is likely to become the largest drip irrigation manufacturing site in the Americas.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Drip Irrigation Market based on application, crop type, component, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Subsurface drip irrigation Surface drip irrigation

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Vegetable crops Field Crops Vineyards Orchard Crops Other crops

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Emitters Drip Tubes Pressure Pumps Filters Valves Fittings & Accessories

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East &Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



