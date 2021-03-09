Edible Oils in Denmark Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Foodservice closures due to COVID-19 will have a significant effect on the edible oil landscape in 2020. Restaurants and other eating establishing with dine-in options were required to close for two months in early 2020 and were only allowed to reopen under specific social distancing and capacity guidelines. Takeaways were allowed to continue operating relatively undisturbed with many consumers turning to takeaways as a socially distanced way to consume restaurant food. As such, while part of th…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Foodservice closures alter shares of edible oils

Increased demand for premium ingredients as consumers seek to recreate the restaurant experience at home

Increasing unemployment and diminishing incomes sees some consumers opting for cheaper edible oils

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Foodservice set for recovery as restrictions are relaxed

Convenience trend expected to regain importance as consumers resume busy lifestyles

Increased interest in recipe experimentation expected as consumers stability returns

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

