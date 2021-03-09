Edible Oils in FranceStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The Covid-19 lockdown in France led to more home cooking as consumers were forced to eat at home and, as a result, edible oil consumption is set to increase in 2020. Most takeaway and delivery options were closed for at least the first month of lockdown in France, meaning that consumer foodservice volumes decreased sharply during this time. Across edible oils, rapeseed oil is set to enjoy good growth in consumption in 2020 as many consumers look to this inexpensive oil in order to save money giv..

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic plannin

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

An increase in home cooking during the lockdown periods drives growth in edible oils

Sunflower remains the most popular edible oil, whilst organic drives growth in olive oil

Palm oil continues to decline

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The strong growth of 2020 will not be maintained

Companies continue to invest in organic olive oil

French consumers place increasing trust in domestic products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

