Edible Oils in IndiaResearch Report 2021

To help control the spread of COVID-19 the government of India has taken a range of measures including a nationwide lockdown. With foodservice outlets forced to shut and consumers forced to remain at home this led to a rise in home cooked food. With edible oils being used in a wide range of popular Indian dishes this provided a boost to retail sales, with grocery retailers able to remain open even during the lockdown. Furthermore, with many consumers unable to work or being forced to work from h…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3052449

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-diesel-exhaust-fluid-adblue-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-self-service-technology-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2026-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-strawberry-preserves-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electrician-pliers-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Contrasting fortunes for retail and foodservice sales

Health v value

New regulations introduced to tackle malnutrition and boost immunity

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

More affordable pack sizes could help drive growth

Emami investing in the future as it looks to secure its lead

Palm oil set to maintain popularity while olive oil is likely to remain constricted by high prices

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105