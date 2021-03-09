Edible Oils in JapanResearch Report 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in home cooking, with people staying at home to avoid exposure to the novel coronavirus even when restaurants have been open. Moreover, when open, many restaurants have been subject to restrictions including reduced working hours and seating capacities, leading to a shift towards serving consumers through delivery services such as UberEats. The increasing prevalence of home cooking has provided a significant boost to demand for edible oils.
Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Increase in home cooking boosts demand
Health remains a key influence even as economic uncertainty affects demand
Leader under increasing competitive pressure
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Continued trend towards cheaper versions of preferred oils
Limited potential to tap into increase in working from home
Authentic home cooking, health and flavour to shape demand
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
..…continued.
